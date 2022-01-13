PIC: Shilpa Shetty is a proud sister as Bigg Boss 15 ‘captain’ Shamita Shetty dons her VIP star

Shamita Shetty is winning many hearts with her performance in Bigg Boss 15. Recently, Shamita defeated Rakhi, Karan, and Tejasswi in a task to become the captain of the 'Bigg Boss 15' house. She also gained the VIP title. Whereas, Tejasswi lost the VIP status and will now fight in a task with Pratik Sehajpal to redeem the title. On Thursday, Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram handle and once again supported her sister Shamita who is currently inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Shilpa is making sure to send all her love and support to little sister Tunki. The proud sister shared a glimpse from the show wherein Shamita was proudly seen donning her VIP star. Sharing the picture, Shilpa wrote, “My STAR wearing her star #bosslady #tunki #love”.

Ever since Shamita entered the house, Shilpa and her other friends have been supporting and praying for her win. A few days back, Shilpa Shetty along with her ‘rakhi brother’ and ex-contestant Rajiv Adatia visited Shirdi to pray for Shamita’s win in Bigg Boss 15. Rajiv even posted a video from inside a car where he recorded Shilpa watching Bigg Boss 15 episodes during the road trip. Similarly, some days back, Shilpa was seen appealing to the paparazzi to vote for Shamita. “Vote karo yaar, Shamita ke liye, Jeetni chahiye iss baar, aap logo ke aashirvaad se”, Shilpa Shetty was heard saying.

Take a look: