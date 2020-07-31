PIC: Shivangi Joshi looks delightful in a yellow outfit; Ashnoor Kaur aka YRKKH's young Naira calls her Cutie

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi looks looks like a ray of sunshine as she flashes her beaming smile in a pretty yellow outfit. Take a look.at Shivangi's latest picture.

Shivangi Joshi is one of the prettiest and cutest actresses in the Indian Television industry. At such a young age, Shivangi has achieved tons of success. She has been playing Naira on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opposite Mohsin Khan (Kartik) for the past four years. With each passing day, Shivangi's acting chops and power-packed performance is making heads turn. Fans not only love Shivangi for her on-screen avatar, but also her humble and friendly off-screen nature. Shivangi's happy-go-lucky personality has captured millions of hearts.

The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media, and often treats fans with pictures from her personal life. Recently, Shivangi shared an adorable photo as she stepped out in a pretty yellow outfit. In the picture, Shivangi is dolled up in a printed yellow dress, as she tries to swirl and flaunt her attire. With hair tied in a neat ponytail, dewy makeup, and no accessory, Shivangi kept her look simple and attractive. She wore her favorite comfy black sneakers with the dress, giving it a funky touch. Shivangi's look proves the quote, 'Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication.'

The YRKKH actress looks like a ray of sunshine as she embraces 'happiness and beauty' in her cute latest look. Her beaming smile and glow on the face are adding charm and personality to the picture. Within moments of Shivangi posting the photo, her fans complimented her for keeping it simple and sweet. YRKKH's former star Ashnoor Kaur aka young Naira also couldn't stop her self from showering Shivangi with a sweet compliment. She commented calling Shivangi a 'Cutie.'

Meanwhile, the recent track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is keeping fans hooked to the screens, especially Kaira's beautiful chemistry. What are your thoughts on Shivangi's new picture? Let us know in the comment section below.

