PIC: Shraddha Arya drops placard with Dharma Productions; Is there a project on the cards with Karan Johar?

Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular actresses in telly town and her show 'Kundali Bhagya' has been ruling the television screens for many years. She has been a part of Kundali Bhagya for almost 5 years now, and her character has been getting lots of love from the audience. The actress not only holds a huge fan following for her acting chops but her amazing style sense has also been praised by her fans.

Seems like Shraddha has been climbing on the success ladder in her career and has been gaining new opportunities. Today, the actress shared a photo on her Instagram story of a placard that had her name with the Dharma Productions logo on it. The actress also shared a video of her coffee mug and also flaunted a huge hamper that had many gifts. To note, this is the second hamper that Karan Johar gifts his guests after winning the General Knowledge quiz on 'Koffee with Karan'.

Speaking about her show, Kundali Bhagya is a spinoff of the popular show Kumkum Bhagya, featuring Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. The show is directed by Sameer Kulkarni, Abhishek Kumar, R. Paul, and Aman Varpe. On TRP, the show fluctuates often, but it has always maintained its position in the top 10 shows list. On the professional front, Shraddha has worked in many popular shows including 'Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki,' 'Tumhari Paakhi,' 'Dream Girl,' etc.

On the personal front, the stunning actress tied the knot with Rahul Nagal, a naval officer, in Delhi on November 16.

