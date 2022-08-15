PIC: Smriti Irani mourns the demise of her 'brother' Rakesh Jhunjhunwala; Says 'I don’t want to say goodbye'

Stock market maverick and ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away on Sunday morning in Mumbai at the age of 62. Breach Candy Hospital CEO N Santhanam told The Indian Express that Jhunjhunwala was not keeping well for the past few days and breathed his last today. On 14 August 2022, Rakesh felt some uneasiness in health, due to which he was rushed to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai where he passed away at around 6:45 in the morning. As per the doctors, Rakesh also suffered diabetes and a kidney ailment. As the country is mourning his demise, Union minister Smriti Irani too penned a note remembering him.

Smriti Irani took to her Instagram handle and shared a heart-wrenching post after the veteran stock investor's demise with a selfie. Sharing a picture with him, Smriti wrote, "Every dream I had was सर आँखों पर , every time I stood my ground you stood with me , I never wanted the world to find out this way that I love you and called you Bhaiyya.. since the day I was married you never made me feel that I am to be treated like a daughter in law .. you made me feel like home … I am broken for I dare not dream anymore bhaiyya … I don’t want to write condolences.. I don’t want to say goodbye … I am not letting you go ..".

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was popularly referred to as the 'Big Bull of India' and the 'King of Bull Market', and was widely known for his stock market predictions and bullish outlooks.

Speaking about Smriti Zubin Irani, the actress is now a Union Cabinet Minister for Women & Child Development, became a household name, and gained unparalleled fame in the television industry in the early 2000s. Smriti has proved her acting prowess in popular Television shows such as Aatish, Hum Hain Kal Aaj Aur Kal, Ramayana, Virrudh: Har Rishta Ek Kurukshetra, Maniben.com, and Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan.

