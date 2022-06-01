PIC: Tejasswi Prakash has the best plan if Karan Kundrra unfollows her on social media; Find out

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are among the most popular names in the Telly world. The duo met inside Bigg Boss 15 and fell in love with each other. They also confessed their love for one another in the show and got into a relationship. Even after coming out of the house, their relationship is going strong. The couple is often spotted together by the paps. The actress loves to share pictures of them on social media. Tejasswi Prakash had recently shared a hilarious picture of them as she is seen piggybacking on Karan.

In the cute post shared by Tejasswi Prakash, she is seen holding on to Karan Kundrra and can be seen very happy. On the other hand, Karan Kundrra is seen hiding his face with his hand. Naagin 6 actress looks adorable in floral night dress comprising a slip top and shorts, while Karan has sported a black t-shirt and sports. Tejasswi also wrote in the post that if Karan unfollows her on social media, then she will ride on his like this.

See the post shared by the actress-

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Karan Kundrra was asked whether constant glare or the pap lens affects his relationship with Tejasswi, he says, "I personally don’t have any issue about having extra attention. It’s a part of my life. I’m a human being, and so are the people watching us or clicking out photos. Also, I don’t believe that a lot of things are supposed to be done (as a star) like appearance (together).” Karan adds that he is not affected at all and won't be hiding just to avoid cameras. He further adds, "So, (having a relationship in the public eye) is not difficult. It is what Tejasswi and I choose. There is a lot of attention, fans, and paps, but we (always) find our space.”

Karan is presently hosting kids' dance show Dance Deewane Juniors and Tejasswi Prakash is playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6.

