PIC: Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra meet Vishal Kotian to celebrate Ganesh Festival; Simba Nagpal joins

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated as one of the biggest festivals of the year. It is a festival celebrating the annual arrival of the Ganpati Bappa to earth from his celestial abode. The Ganesh Festival is celebrated by the devotees with full enthusiasm and excitement, and our celebs are also among them. Recently, Television most adored couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash shared a few glimpses of their Ganesh Chaturthi celebration with their moms. They also uploaded many adorable pictures with Ganpati Bappa and gave a glimpse of Ganesh Aarti as well.

This Ganesh Chaturthi marks their first Ganesh festival together as a couple, and the two are leaving no stones to make the celebration memorable. Karan and Tejasswi also met their friends to celebrate the occasion together. Karan took to his social media handle and dropped a picture on his Instagram story. In this picture, we can see Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Vishal Kotian posing beside Ganpati Bappa. Sharing this photo, Karan wrote, "Thank you Payal, Vishal and Simbuddaaa for making our ganpati special". Vishal Kotian also shared a video on his Instagram handle and gave a small glimpse of their fun time. Sharing this clip, Vishal wrote, "JIGARI दोस्त @tejasswiprakash BHIDU GANPATI BAPPA MORYA".

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are going heads strong with their relationship and are often seen dishing out major couple goals. Expressing love publicly, applauding each other's efforts, going on small surprise dates, being possessive, and supporting one another through thick and thin, the two have done it all and managed to melt many hearts with their chemistry. Their ardent fans lovingly address them 'Tejran' and eagerly wait every day for their pictures and videos to be up on the internet.

On the professional front, Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash is currently entertaining everyone as the shape-shifting serpent, Pratha, in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show, Naagin 6. In this show, she has been paired opposite Bigg Boss fame Simba Nagpal. Speaking of Karan, the actor was last seen hosting the popular dance reality show 'Dance Deewane Juniors', and his entertaining hosting skills were applauded by the audience.

