PIC: Vivek Dahiya blames the time difference as he falls asleep waiting for Divyanka Tripathi; Actress reacts

Actor Vivek Dahiya put a post of him as he fell asleep as he waited to talk with his lovely actress-wife Divyanka on the video call.

Actor Vivek Dahiya is missing his wife as she is presently in Cape Town. The actress is one of the contestants of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Hence, she is away from him and they can only connect through video calls. The actor has recently shared a picture in which he fell asleep waiting to connect with Divyanka. Vivek has posted a picture on social media in which he is seen with his headphones on and he has fallen asleep on a couch.

The actor is seen holding an iPad as he waits for a video call from his wife. But it seems he got tired of waiting because of the time difference. He wrote in the caption, “Damn this time difference @divyankatripathidahiya."

See post here:

Divyanka also dropped a cute reply to his post, " Ohhh Viv!!!! I always crave to get free early so that I don't miss this time bracket! Yeh doori 'Ae Dil hai mushkil'!

The Qayamat Ki Raat actor had earlier talked about his marriage of six years with Bombay Times and he also shared that it was the first time he and Divyanka are apart for so long. The actor said, "It's really difficult for both of us. I have told her to keep making video calls to me so that I can feel her presence around. I anyway keep seeing her everywhere in the house! I just want her to stays safe and happy.

He had made his career debut with the show Yeh Hai Aashiqui and went on to be part of numerous other TV shows including Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Kavach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Qayamat Ki Raat, and others. He has also played an important role in the web series named State of Siege: 26/11.

Also read- Vivek Dahiya on taking a break from TV: I want to focus on films; Would love to do an action oriented role

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×