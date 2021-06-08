PICS: Abhinav Shukla gushes & calls Rubina Dilaik 'my kaddu' as she stuns in 'boss lady' avatar in lilac OOTD

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik are quite popular among their fans. Recently, when Rubina shared a series of photos on social media, hubby Abhinav Shukla could not help but drop a sweet comment on it and their PDA left fans in awe.

Actors Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are among the couples who never fail to light up social media with their adorable PDA. The two often share posts on social media handles and also drop cute comments that leave their fans gushing over their romance. While Abhinav currently is in Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shoot, Rubina has been spending time at home post her recovery from COVID 19. The gorgeous Shakti star recently shared a series of photos on social media that prompted a quick comment from hubby Abhinav.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rubina shared a couple of photos in which she is seen striking several poses in a chic avatar. In the photos, Rubina is seen clad in a lilac pleated co-ord set with a pair of cool earrings that read as 'Boss Lady'. Her hair was left open and her make up was kept natural. However, Rubina's overall chic and pretty look managed to leave fans in awe. Abhinav too could not resist dropping a cute comment. He wrote, "My Kaddu", with a hug emoticon.

Take a look:

Just yesterday, Rubina had shared another set of photos in stunning ethnic look and that too had left Abhinav in awe of his wife's style. While being in Cape Town, the actor is constantly connected with her and their social media PDA has been leaving their fans impressed.

Meanwhile, Abhinav left a few weeks back from India with other contestants to compete in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Rubina has been missing since then and even in one of her live Instagram sessions, she stated the same.

Also Read|WATCH: Rubina Dilaik dolls up in ethnic wear, dances to Love You Zindagi; Abhinav Shukla calls her 'beautiful'

Credits :Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Share your comment ×