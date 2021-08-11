PICS: Ajay Devgn, Nora, Sharad Kelkar papped on The Kapil Sharma Show for Bhuj: The Pride of India promotions

Kapil Sharma has recently announced that he is returning with the new season of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. The trailer of the show has also been released. Recently, had visited the show to promote the upcoming film Bell Bottom. And now actor along with others was spotted at the set. They were seen promoting their upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride of India promotions.

In the photos, Ajay Devgn, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and Nora Fatehi were seen posing of the shutterbugs. The actress was seen wearing a cream colour dress and left her hair open. Ajay was dressed in formals and was looking dapper. Apart from them, , Sanjay Dutt will also seen in the film. Bhuj: The Pride of India is a war action film that has been directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya. It is set during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971 wherein IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, the then-in charge of the Bhuj airport and his team reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 local women.

Sharing the trailer, the actor had written, "When bravery becomes your armour, every step leads you to victory! Hundred points symbol. Experience the untold story of the greatest battle ever fought, #BhujThePrideOfIndia."

Take a look at the photos:

The film is releasing on August 13 only on an OTT platform. The trailer has received a lot of appreciation from fans. Ajay will play the role of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, Sanjay, Sonakshi, Nora will also be seen in powerful roles.

