PICS: Akshara Singh celebrates birthday in Bigg Boss OTT house, contestants put aside differences, shower love

Every day, the Bigg Boss OTT house witnesses high-voltage drama, gossip, arguments, and entertainment. And now, after a fun-filled Sunday Ka Vaar episode, it’s time for some more joy and entertainment as Akshara Singh will be seen celebrating her birthday inside the house. Akshara will clock another year as she continues her journey inside the OTT house. The birthday girl will be seen cutting a cake and having a good time with all the other contestants.

Akshara’s birthday celebrations will start with a chocolate cake sent especially for the occasion. As she blows candles and cuts the cake, the housemates will be seen wishing her with love and positivity. They also smear some cake on Akshara’s face. For a change, everyone will be seen in a good mood, which usually becomes difficult given the heat and drama in the house. Akshara has too had her share of arguments and fights with other housemates.

In one of the last episodes, she had a major argument with Nishant Bhat over kitchen duties. Akshara was also involved in heated arguments with Neha Bhasin and Shamita Shetty. The Bhojpuri actress’ “bas taang kholna aata hai” (she only knows how to spread her legs) comment for Neha did not go down well with housemates and led to heavy criticism and backlash.

Check out these glimpses from Akshara Singh’s birthday celebrations in the house:

In the previous seasons, it has been seen that happy moments like a birthday are often an opportunity for housemates to put away their differences for some time. And this year too, viewers will get to see a glimpse of the same.

