PICS: Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin keep it casual and sporty as they return to Mumbai post their Goa vacation

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin had flown to Goa early this week to celebrate latter’s birthday and had a gala time there.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s love affair has been the talk of the town ever since the duo had participated in Bigg Boss 14. Not just the two were among the strongest contestants on the popular reality show, Aly and Jasmin also confessed their feelings on national television and have been going strong ever since. Interestingly, the lovebirds recently made the headlines as they were papped heading to Goa to celebrate Jasmin’s birthday. And now as per the recent buzz, Aly and Jasmin are now back in the city.

The couple was recently clicked as they were seen making their way out of the airport. In the pics, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor looked dapper in his white t-shirt and denims which he had paired a black jacket and a pair of white sneakers. On the other hand, Jasmin opted for a comfy and sporty look as she wore a white t-shirt with icy blue coloured ripped denims which she had paired with white sneakers. Both Aly and Jasmin were seen following the COVID 19 protocols and made sure to wear a mask as they stepped out.

Take a look at Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s pics:

Meanwhile, as the Dil Se Dil Tak actress had turned a year older recently, Aly penned a sweet note for Jasmin as he shared some beautiful pics with her. He wrote, “Sometimes I look at u and I wonder how I got to be so damn luckyyy. I don’t have words to describe what all u have done for me.. I just want to say thank u and I promise to be by ur side always, no matter what. Best friend for life. God blesss u and stay happy always love u so much. Happy birthday”.

