PICS: Aly Goni gets papped with beau Jasmin Bhasin as they return from Chandigarh; Add glam to airport look

TV stars Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were spotted at Mumbai airport as they returned from Chandigarh.

The ex Bigg Boss contestants Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have always been in the headlines due to their love affair. They are extremely popular on social media. Both are often spotted in and around Mumbai. On Monday, Aly and Jasmin were clicked at the Mumbai airport as they returned from Chandigarh. The couple was reportedly shooting for their next music video in Chandigarh. The cameras soon went clickety-click as they made their way out of the airport.

Aly and Jasmin kept their airport looks stylish yet comfortable. While Jasmin was seen in a grey crop top and ripped jeans, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame opted for a denim-on-denim look with a shirt underneath. The television stars added glam to their airport look. Aly’s funky denim jacket stole the show. They are one of the most adorable couples in the telly industry and their fans are dedicated to them. Recently, Aly Goni was in the headlines as he deleted his Twitter account in rage. The actor shared that he is going off Twitter after some people reportedly spoke negatively about his sister. Take a look:

The Bigg Boss 14 fame wrote in a tweet on Sunday, “Saw some accounts abusing my sister and saying negative things.. I use to ignore things.. but this is something I can’t ignore. Bloody don’t u dare drag my family here… I m so angry right now I might delete my account.. hell with this."

His girlfriend, Jasmin Bhasin also took to Twitter and tried to handle the situation. She wrote in a tweet, “I am neither blaming anyone nor misunderstanding anyone. Just requesting you all to stay positive and calm. When we don’t respond to toxicity, it dies itself. If you love me you’ll spread love, just love.”

