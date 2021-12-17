PICS: Ankita Lokhande is hands down the coolest bride in town; Here's why

Ankita Lokhande is in the headlines as she recently got married to the love of her life, Vicky Jain on December 14. The couple had grand pre-wedding events followed by their D-day. They had a beautiful mehndi function, spectacular engagement and sangeet. Ankita Lokhande was beyond happy during her dance performances. The actress has now shared few pictures of her fantastic dance performance at wedding ceremony.

In the pictures shared by the actress, we are amazed by her alluring looks in silver shimmery lehenga. She is seen dancing energetically on the stage and her graceful twirl is breathtaking. She captioned the post as, “Dabang Dulhan”. Her friend Amruta Khanvilkar, who attended all her wedding functions commented as, “Oyeeee hoyeeeeeeeeeee”. Arti Singh commented, “Heroineee”. Daljiet Kaur wrote, “Such pretty pictures what fun wedding.” Fans of the actress also commented on the post with hearts and fire emojis.

See post here-

For the unversed, Ankita Lokhande and beau Vicky Jain had been dating for more than three years and decided to get married this year. Vicky has been strong support for Ankita in her good and bad times. The wedding functions lasted for three days. The events started with mehendi, a grand engagement party, Haldi, a cocktail party, a royal wedding followed by a fun-filled reception.



