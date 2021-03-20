PICS: Asha Negi looks delightful in casual summer outfit & smiles at paps as she gets clicked outside a salon

The beautiful and talented actress Asha Negi looks relaxed and chirpy as she gets clicked outside a salon.

The stunning actress Asha Negi was recently papped outside a salon in Juhu. The actress is known for her role of Purvi Deshmukh in the TV show Pavitra Rishta. She was also part of popular reality TV shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 6 and Nach Baliye season 7. She made her OTT debut with the web series Baarish, starring actor Sharman Joshi. She highlighted her simplicity and excellent acting skills in the show. The actress was seen in Juhu, as she stopped and smiled coyly for the paparazzi.

Asha Negi was seen coming out of a salon in Juhu. The actress looks chic and comfortable in a loose beige t-shirt along with loose black jeans. She looked charming in her simple look along with a sweet smile as she posed for the paparazzi. She was wearing a black mask and her hair was tied in a ponytail. Her face was glowing with her post salon no-makeup look.

Take a look:

Asha Negi is a popular name in the TV industry, she played a significant role in the movie Ludo opposite Abhishek Bachchan in 2020. She recently opened up about her depression due to loss of work. She said that she had started eating a lot and was immensely stress about her non-performance. She also talked about how her ex-boyfriend helped her come out of her depression. She and Rithvik were in a relationship for 7 years, but they broke up in 2020.

Credits :Viral Bhayani Instagram

