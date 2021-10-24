PICS: Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa shoot for new game show; Jasmin Bhasin, Krushna Abhishek join them

Comedian Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa don’t need any introduction. The couple has been entertaining the audience for a long time. Bharti enjoys a huge fan following not only on social media but also in the hearts of her audience. She is currently seen in The Kapil Sharma Show. In the comedy show, she makes people laugh and also celebrities who grace the show. And now, the reports suggest that the couple will be soon launching their new game show.

Well, the shooting has also started. Bharti and Haarsh were spotted and along with them Jasmin Bhasin, Mubeen Saudagar, Kiku Sharda, Kashmera Shah, Sudesh Lahiri, Faizu, Kanika Mann, and many more were also seen. Actress Jasmin, also a good friend of Bharti, was seen dressed in blue colour pants and a jacket. She kept her tied in a pony style and posed with Haarsh. Krushna was also seen wearing orange colour pants and a jacket. Both even indulged in some fun activities with everyone. Aditya Narayan was spotted in casuals.

Bharti has also hosted many TV and award shows. In 2019, she had participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 with husband Haarsh. Although, Haarsh got eliminated in the seventh week, she managed to become a finalist and survived until the grand finale.

It is worth mentioning here that Bharti had hit to headlines in 2020 after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a search at her residence and recovered 86.5 gms of cannabis. She and her husband were taken in for questioning and were later arrested by the NCB.

