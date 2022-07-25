PICS: Bharti Singh's little one Laksh turns into a cute Arab sheikh; Kishwer Merchant, Karishma Tanna REACT

Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa started a new phase of their life with the birth of their baby boy, Laksh. The couple was blessed with a son in April and they have become parents for the first time. The duo recently revealed the face of their son on their youtube channel and posted that, they have been sharing adorable pictures of their baby on social media. The couple did a very interesting photo shoot of their son and the baby’s recent picture is drawing lots of attention.

The latest one sees Laksh cutely dressed as an Arab in a kaffiyeh (traditional square cotton scarf) with agal (cord). He is seated on a chair with his eyes closed. The frame also has a hookah for adding an effect. Bharti Singh captioned, “Happy sunday Laksh singh limbachiya.”

See the post here-

Numerous industry friends of the couple commented on the post. Subuhii Joshi wrote, “Awww”, Surbhi Jyoti commented, “Hahahhahhahhaaa”, Kishwer Merchant wrote, “CuTie”, Anita Hassanandani wrote, “Hahahah loveeeee”, etc. Karishma Tanna, Jankee Parekh, Chandan Prabhakar, Adaa Khan, Parmeet Sethi, Sara Khan, Pavitra Punia and others dropped heart emojis on the post.

Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed their son Laksh on April 3. However, the two resisted the temptation of showing their baby's face on social media for a long time. Bharti said it was their family who opposed the idea.

Bharti Singh will be seen entertaining people on Swayamwar: Mika Di Vohti Grand Finale and as per reports, she will be hosting the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Also read- Bharti Singh to host Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10?