PICS: ‘Bigg Boss 14’ winner Rubina Dilaik raises fitness goals, aces her workout look

Rubina Dilaik nailed her workout look in new pictures on her Instagram stories. Scroll to see.

Rubina Dilaik is one of the most talked-about in the telly industry and has won the hearts of the audience with her impeccable performances. Rubina is one of the fittest Television stars. She never fails to make heads turn with her panache. In her recent Instagram story, Rubina posted a trail of pictures and nailed her workout look. Rubina Dilaik gave us major workout goals to burn calories even on the weekends.

From her saree to her casuals, Rubina clearly aces every look she dons. Before working out, the actress also dropped a fun video with her sister Jyotika Dilaik. In the video, they were seen cutting Rubina’s tee and giving it a creative look. The actress gave her tee a unique twist with a cute knot in front. “Madness alert,” she wrote while dropping the video on the photo-sharing application. She sported the freshly cut tee with her black gym shorts. Rubina’s new workout gear is a must in your wardrobe. The actress loves to keep up with the fashion trend and her social media feed is filled with her stunning pictures. The TV star enjoys a massive following owing to her unmatched fashion sense. She keeps her fans updated on her personal and professional lives.

Click HERE to see pictures

On the professional front, she is well-known for essaying the role of Radhika in ‘Chotti Bahu’ and Soumya Singh in ‘Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’. Apart from that, Rubina has also made appearances in shows including ‘Saas Bina Sasural’, ‘Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed’, ‘Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev’.

Also Read: Rubina Dilaik nails the latest ‘Gotta Twist' trend in saree; Have you seen it yet?

Share your comment ×