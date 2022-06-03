PICS: Brahmastra actor Mouni Roy spends time with Suraj Nambiar & her girlfriends in Turkey

Actress Mouni Roy is one of the most popular names in the television industry. She enjoys a massive fan following owing to her style statement and acting chops. Mouni has a loyal fan base who always shower their immense love on her pictures and videos. Apart from being a talented actor, she also serves gorgeous looks and her Instagram posts are proof that she can nail any outfit effortlessly. She surely knows to strike the right chord of the audience with her glamourous looks and acting chops.

At present, Mouni is vacationing in Turkey along with her husband, Suraj Nambiar, and the duo are accompanied by her girlfriends. Mouni took to her Instagram story and dropped a few pictures from her Istanbul vacation with them. The actress shared an adorable picture with Suraj and wrote, "#everything". Here, Mouni dazzles in a shimmery golden high neck short dress, whereas Suraj looks dapper in an all-black outfit. The duo is shelling out some major couple goals as Mouni gets a kiss from hubby Suraj. In the second picture, the Brahmastra actress is striking a fun pose along with her girlfriends.

Check out Mouni's adorable picture with Suraj Nambiar:

Mouni Roy with her friends in Turkey:

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's love tale:

Mouni and Suraj were dating since 2019 and tied the knot on January 27 this year in Goa. The couple got hitched according to South Indian rituals and later according to Bengali rituals. Photos of Mouni dressed as a gorgeous South Indian bride were all over the internet. Recently, the duo was seen vacationing in Doha and shared adorable pictures on their Instagram.

Mouni Roy's successful career:

Mouni has been a part of several shows such as Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin, to name a few. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, and Zara Nachke Dikha. At present, she is co-judging a dance reality show, DID L’il Masters 5, along with actress Sonali Bendre and ace choreographer Remo D’souza.

Mouni Roy in Brahmastra:

Mouni Roy is all set to spread her magic in an upcoming Bollywood film titled 'Brahmastra', which is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. The first part of the Karan Johar's Dharma Productions-produced film will hit theaters on September 09, 2022. The teaser and posters of the movie have already become the talk of the town.

Also Read: Mouni Roy looks effortlessly gorgeous in a white dress, shares PIC with hubby Suraj Nambiar