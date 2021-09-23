In Pics: Devoleena Bhattacharjee & Arti Singh’s glamorous avatar at Bigg Boss 15 media launch is unmissable

Bigg Boss 15 has now become one of the most-awaited reality TV shows. Needless to say that the interesting pattern of the show has always kept the audiences glued to their TV screens. Now, after the first digital version, viewers have become eager to watch Salman Khan donning the hat of the host once again. The channel isn’t leaving any stone unturned to brace audiences in quirky ways. Speaking of which, on Thursday, former contestants Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Arti Singh were seen gracing the media launch of Bigg Boss 15.

Both the TV actors brought their ace fashion game into play as they hosted the media launch together. While Devoleena Bhattacharjee suited up in a funky black and while pant-suit. On the other hand, Arti Singh dazzled in a gorgeous off-shoulder jumpsuit. From dancing to entertaining viewers, Devoleena and Arti were seen having a gala time together.

Take a look at their photos here:

Previously, the digital version of the show, Bigg Boss OTT created a massive buzz among Indian masses. Popular director was seen hosting the OTT version which streamed on the VOOT application. Contestant Divya Agarwal emerged victorious and lifted the winner trophy meanwhile contestant Pratik found his straight ticket to the Bigg Boss 15 house.

He will once again compete in the show with new housemates. The television version will go on air from October 2 onwards. The makers of the show have kept the contestant list underwraps as of yet. However, rumours mills has it that Karan Kundrra, , Reem Shaikh & Nidhi Bhanushali may participate in the show.

