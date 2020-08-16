PICS: Dipika Kakar converting her handbag into umbrella as it rains during an impromptu photoshoot is adorable

Dipika Kakar trying to take shed under her handbag as it rains while she poses for a quick photo session on the roads during her 'day out' with Shoaib Ibrahim and Saba Ibrahim is all things cute. Take a look.

Dipika Kakar is one of the most loved and adored actresses in the Indian Television industry, and there's no doubt about this fact. She might be missing from the small screen, but she certainly knows how to keep her fans engaged and entertained with her social media posts. Dipika never misses any chance to interact with her fans and keeps sharing glimpses from her personal time with them. Whether it is flaunting her culinary skills or celebrating any festival or spending time with her loved one's Dipika shares everything with her extended family aka fans.

Recently, the gorgeous actress went on a 'special day out' with her hubby Shoaib Ibrahim after almost four months as they tried to adapt to the 'new normal.' The duo drove in the city as they enjoyed their day together in the monsoon season. The two went to a mall for shopping and their favourite coffee shop and were accompanied by their beloved Saba Ibrahim. Shoaib shared some pictures of their happy coffee drinking session, Dipika took to her Instagram handle to share some goofy pictures of herself.

The actress showed how she converted her handbag into an umbrella as the monsoon showers poured during her impromptu photo session, and it is all things cute. Dipika is seen making cute expressions while she holds her black handbag over her head to take shed while it rains. Wearing a long white top and denim jeans with sports shoes, Dipika looks stunning. Her spectacle and beaming smile add to the overall charm.

Well, Dipika's picture is adorable as well as relatable to many women, who make use of their handbags to protect themselves from unprecedented rainfall or when they have forgotten their umbrella at home and there's nowhere to take shed. She captioned these awe-inspiring pictures as, 'When I decided to click a pic and it started raining.'

Take a look at Dipika's pictures here:

Dipika's love for monsoon is not hidden from anyone, and seeing her enjoy the rains is a sight to behold. Meanwhile, Dipika was last seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum opposite Karan V Grover. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

