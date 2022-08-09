PICS: Disha Parmar gives boss lady vibes in a black pantsuit; Nakuul Mehta asks her to 'return his suit'

Disha Parmar is amongst the well-known actresses in the entertainment sector and has been a part of many popular shows. The diva won many hearts with her impeccable acting skills and her cute looks. She has always maintained an active presence on her social media handle and often drops pictures and videos regarding her personal and professional life. She enjoys a massive fan following and has been in the limelight for many years.

Today, Disha again treated her fans and dropped some stunning pictures on her Instagram handle. In these photos, Disha can be seen exuding boss lady vibes as she dons a black pantsuit. She styled her hair into a ponytail and sharing these photos, Disha captioned, "Women in Pant Suits is such a Vibe". Fans were quick enough to flood her comment section with their love. Her co-star Nakuul Mehta dropped a comment teasing Disha and wrote, "Return my suit, pronto".

Speaking of her personal life, Disha dated talented singer Rahul Vaidya for a few years before he proposed to her on national television, during his stint on Bigg Boss 14. The couple then tied the knot on July 16, 2021, and are known as the most adorable and down-to-earth pair in the showbiz world.

On the professional front, the beautiful actress started her acting career with Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, in which she was paired with Nakuul Mehta. Then she starred in Woh Apna Sa and now she is seen in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, playing the role of Priya opposite Nakuul Mehta.

