PICS: Divyanka Tripathi flies off to Dubai with husband Vivek Dahiya ahead of her birthday

One of the most popular actresses of Telly world Divyanka Tripathi’s birthday is just around the corner. She will be turning a year older on December 14. And to make her birthday more special, the actress has gone to Dubai. Yes, she is traveling with her husband Vivek Dahiya. The actress took to her social handle and shared pictures, videos. They were snapped at the airport posing for the shutterbugs together as they left for Dubai on Saturday evening.

The actress shared a post on her Instagram where she was seen posing with a trolley bag. She is wearing a pretty black dress and the caption of the photo had an airplane emoticon. Vivek has also shared a series of fun videos on his IG Stories. The actress also took to her social handle and shared more pictures. Divyanka won millions of hearts with her last stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actress didn't win but her stunts were something her fans would always remember.

Divyanka has not announced any new projects till now. Her fans are waiting to see her on the screen. She was in news for rejecting Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Recently, she has shared reels where she wore a frilly white dress with a white sling and neon shoes to add a pop of colour. She was riding on an escalator as the soft melody played, and twirled to the song, swaying her hair elegantly and a heartfelt smile.

