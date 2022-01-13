PICS: Divyanka Tripathi quips about ‘famous Indian Mosquitoes’ and wishes fans good morning

TV actress Divyanka Tripathi never ceases to please fans with her gorgeous pictures on social media. The actress who is an active social media user keeps updating fans about her activities by sharing amusing pictures and videos. The actress took to social media recently and treated fans with glimpses from her morning workout session in the gym. She even quipped about the ‘famous Indian mosquitoes’ that woke her up in the morning instead of her alarm clock.

In the first picture, one can see Divyanka smilingly posing while making a pout. The actress is seen flaunting her chiselled jawline in the snap as she tied her hair in a neat high ponytail. Donning a sporty attire, Divyanka wore a black top and matching pants with a hint of pink on it. She even wore a black jacket that had a hint of orange on it. With her hands resting on her ears, the actress seems to enjoy posing during the workout session.

The second picture is a close-up photo of Divyanka, in which she is seen posing for the lens. The actress is seen innocently posing for the lens as she rests her hands on her jawline. Taking to the caption, the ‘Yeh Hain Mohabbattein’ actress even poked fun at the famous Indian mosquitoes that turned into her alarm clock. She wrote, “Famous Indian Mosquitoes were my alarm clock today. Hope you all had a better night?! #GoodMorning,” and added a smiling emoticon.

With the actress’ post hitting the photo-sharing platform, scores of Divyanka’s fans thronged the comments section as they showered love on the actress and wished her good morning. One fan wrote, “Good morning nice photos,” while another wrote, “So cute,” and added red heart emoticons.

On the work front, the actress was in news for rejecting the role of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. She mentioned that her and Nakuul Mehta's onscreen pairing will not look good. Divyanka was the runner up of the last season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.