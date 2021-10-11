PICS: Divyanka Tripathi shows her bruised knees & 'embraces reality’; Asks fans for their 'take on it'
Divyanka took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures. She looks happy in an all-white attire and hair tied up in a ponytail. She shared a set of two pictures. The first one is an edited version and the second one is the real picture that shows the bruises on her knees. For caption, she has written, Edited or original? I prefer the latter. Why hide? Embrace reality. What's your take on it? (PS: Don't fret, just a tiny bicycle mishap #StillAChild)”.
One of the users wrote, “Ohh god D What happened to your leg in the second picture ??? It's so bad please take care of you baby I Just can't see you like this your legs..btw good picture.” Many also dropped heart emojis in the comment section.
Take a look at the post:
It is worth mentioning here that this is not the first time that Divyanka has flaunted her injuries. Earlier, during her Khatron Ke Khiladi stint, she shared a picture of the bruises which she got performing a crocodile stunt in the show. Even then, Divyanka shared a picture of the injuries on her face and wrist and captioned the post as “I love nature too much to carry Croc leather. I rather wear Croc tooth mark on my chin and Croc claw mark on my wrist! (View image 2 to know what I'm talking about!)”
