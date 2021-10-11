PICS: Divyanka Tripathi shows her bruised knees & 'embraces reality’; Asks fans for their 'take on it'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 runner up Divyanka Tripathi has gained immense love from her fans. The actress' performance has created a special place in the hearts of the audience. She was seen performing all daring stunts very easily. But while performing those stunts, she also hurt herself. And recently, the actress shared a picture showing her bruised knees and also advocated how important it is to embrace reality. Fans appreciated her for this act.

Divyanka took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures. She looks happy in an all-white attire and hair tied up in a ponytail. She shared a set of two pictures. The first one is an edited version and the second one is the real picture that shows the bruises on her knees. For caption, she has written, Edited or original? I prefer the latter. Why hide? Embrace reality. What's your take on it? (PS: Don't fret, just a tiny bicycle mishap #StillAChild)”.

One of the users wrote, “Ohh god D What happened to your leg in the second picture ??? It's so bad please take care of you baby I Just can't see you like this your legs..btw good picture.” Many also dropped heart emojis in the comment section.