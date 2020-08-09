PICS: Diya Aur Baati Hum's Prachi Tehlan looks resplendent in red lehenga as she gets married to Rohit Saroha

Prachi Tehlan, who made her acting debut with TV show Diya Aur Baati Hum has tied the knot with Rohit Saroha. Take a look at some their beautiful wedding pictures here.

Prachi Tehlan, who made her acting debut with popular TV show Diya Aur Baati Hum is beaming with happiness, and she has all the reasons to be. Prachi is now a married woman, as she has tied the knot with a Delhi-based businessman Rohit Saroha. The duo got married this Friday, August 7 (2020). Their wedding took place in Delhi in a close-knit affair. Only the duo's family members and closed one's present, owing to the COVID-19 crisis in the country.

The newlywed couple's photos are creating a stir on social media, and they are giving everyone 'couple goals.' Prachi made for a beautiful bride in a red lehenga with golden embroidery. From her attire to jewelry to makeup to hairstyle, Parchi looked completely stunning and rocked the bridal look. While she looked stunning on her D-Day, Rohit also looked dapper in his ethnic wear, complementing the beautiful bride. The former sportsperson and actor looked an ethereal 'beauty in red' on her special day. The duo was elated as the flashed their beaming smiles in the photographs.

Take a look at Parchi and Rohit's awe-inspiring wedding pictures here:

Revealing details about her wedding ceremony, Prachi Tehlan told the Times of India that theirs was an intimate affair, and she is happy that all her loved ones were present. She said that she always wanted a wedding like this and is content that everything went well. She stated that all the new rules were followed, everyone adhered to the social distancing regulation and wore masks. Prachi stated that she loved and enjoyed every bit of her wedding ceremony.

Here’s wishing the newlyweds, Prachi and Rohit Saroha, a happy married life!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Deepika Singh OPENS UP on her comeback to TV, dealing with rejections, favouritism debate and more

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×