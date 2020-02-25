PICS: Drashti Dhami and hubby rehearsing for their dance performance for sister in law's sangeet is unmissable

Drashti Dhami is all excited for her sister-in-law's wedding, here's a proof.

The month is about to come to an end, but the wedding season still isn't going anywhere. And to make this festive season beautiful, our beloved TV actress is here. How do you ask? Well, it is time for Drashti's dear sister-in-law, Shivani Khemka, to finally walk down the aisle. Yes, Drashti's sweet nanad is going to get married soon, and how can bhabhi Drashti not rejoice. The diva took to her Instagram handle to share some glimpses from their pre-wedding preparations.

In the videos and pictures, Drashti is seen prepping up for Shivani's sangeet ceremony, as she grooves to some peppy numbers with hubby Neeraj. While Drashti is seen dressed in a simple yet beautiful blue attire, Neeraj keeps it cool in white and brown. The duo is seen enjoying to the fullest as they practice their steps for the big day. Not only this, she gave a sneak peek of Suhasi Dhami dancing to the tunes. She also shared an awe-inspiring picture of the soon-to-be bride, offering prayers to the lord. Well, with these BTS moments we can't wait for the big day to arrive. Looks it is surely going to be a dhamakedar wedding.

Take a look at the BTS pictures here:

Drashti and Neeraj recently celebrated their wedding anniversary. The cute couple stole a kiss as they made merry of their five years togetherness. Drashti has been missing from TV for many years and was last seen in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. Well, as long as she's interacting with her fans on social media, we're not going to complain much. What are your thoughts about Drashti's wedding preparations? Which song to do you want Drashti and Neeraj to groove on?

ALSO READ: Drashti Dhami: THESE interesting facts about the Gujarati chokri will leave you surprised



Credits :Instagram

Read More