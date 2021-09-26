In Pics: Erica Fernandes, Surbhi Chandna, Shiny Doshi ooze the glam factor at an award function

It is that time of the year when the television industry comes together to honour all the deserving stars for their exceptional performance throughout the year. You guessed it right! The Award functions. On Saturday, we spotted many big shots from the television industry gracing the red carpet of an award event. Needless to say, the stars did not leave any stone unturned to make a statement at the red carpet of the event by acing in their style game. Among the celebs who marked their attendance at the event were Erica Fernandez, Shiny Doshi, Surbhi Chandna and many more.

Shiny Doshi who has been making headlines for her stint in the show, Pandya Store, graced the red carpet in a golden sequential gown featuring a thigh-high slit. With an organza ruffle design attached to her waist, Shiny opted for the minimal approach by not using any accessory. Her one-shoulder gown was paired with pink cheeks and highlighted lips. Curly mid-partitioned hair left open rounded off Shiny’s look.

On the other hand, Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Erica Fernandes also attended the event in a statement sequential gown featuring one-sided cape sleeves. With a mini ruffled train, Erica’s look was completed with statement earrings and bracelet. Bold lips, highlighted cheeks and sleek hair left open added glamour to her elegant look.

Speaking of Surbhi Chandna, the Naagin star dazzled in the event donning an all-black look. Her off-shoulder balloon sleeves gown was accessorised with statement diamond earrings. Sleek hair left open accentuated her look. Even Avneet Kaur looked like royalty in a blue elegant gown featuring exaggerated sleeves.

Take a look at the photos below:

