PICS: Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar share a kiss on their delayed honeymoon in Moscow

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are enjoying their honeymoon in Moscow and have been sharing their pictures on social media.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are among the most loved couples in the television industry. They recently completed six months of their marriage and are seen enjoying their time together. The couple is active on social media and often shares pictures and videos while showing love on each other. The popular actress has recently shared a mushy picture of the two of them from their delayed honeymoon in Moscow and fans adore the post.

The Ishqzaade actress, Gauhar Khan has shared a picture from her trip as she spends quality time and shares a kiss with hubby Zaid Darbar in Moscow. The actress looks gorgeous in a bright yellow ribbed top and deep blue denim. Zaid Darbar has worn a beige colour sweatshirt and pants. Gauahar has shared few pictures of them hugging, kissing and having a gala time together. She captioned her post as, “Love in Moscow”.

See the post here:

On the post shared by Gauahar, her husband Zaid Darbar has dropped a sweet comment by saying, “I love you My Gau #Alhumdullilah”. Singer Rimi Nique commented as, “love you two!” Anam Darbar wrote, “MashaAllah!!! My babbiess Nazar na lage!!” Monica Bedi commented as, “Cuties” and many others poured love on the pictures.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar had got married on December 25, 2020, in a Nikaah ceremony. The couple could not go for their honeymoon due to the demise of her father at the start of the year.

Also read- Gauahar Khan has an important message for people with expensive cars: Watch video

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

Share your comment ×