PICS: Hema Malini recreates iconic scene from Sholay on Hunarbaaz

Sholay is one of the cult classic films of Bollywood. It remains one of the favourite films of Indians. The action-drama stars Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini are in the lead role. Well, at Hunarbaaz- Desh Ki Shaan this week Bollywood's dream girl Hema Malini will be gracing the reality show. And she will be recreating the iconic Basanti Dhano scene from Sholay. The show is judged by Parineeti Chopra, Mithun Chakraborty and Karan Johar.

During the shoot, Karan Johar made a special request to the veteran actress and requested her to recreate the famous scene where her character Basanti meets Veeru for the first time. Excited to witness the same, Mithun Chakraborty volunteered to portray Veeru’s character. To give the viewers the true essence of it Basanti’s horse ‘Dhanno’ and her ‘Tanga’ was brought on stage. The spectacular recreation of this scene made everyone nostalgic as they remembered the good old days of this cult classic.

Hema Malini ends up getting candid on this special moment saying, “Doing this made me feel right at home and reminded me of the shooting days!” Karan thanks her and says, “Watching this felt like I was reliving my childhood!”

Take a look at the photos here:

Hema Malini was wearing a beautiful self-work pink silk saree. She completed the look with a choker and hair bun with floral accessories. In a promo, she was gifted a heart-shaped balloon by a group and they also sang ‘Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna' for her.

