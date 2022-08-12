IN PICS: Here's how Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her family

Rupali Ganguly has been winning the hearts of the audiences with her exceptional acting chops in the popular daily soap 'Anupamaa'. This show has undisputedly been one of the top-rated shows and Rupali's excellent acting as a middle-aged woman and her quest for creating her identity has made her quite popular among the audience. The actress enjoys a massive fan following and has an active presence on her social media handle. Rupali is married to Ashwin K Verma, and they are proud parents of a son Reyansh.

Today, Rupali Ganguly took to her Instagram handle and dropped a few pictures with her sibling as she celebrated Raksha Bandhan with them. In the caption, the Anupamaa actress also described how her Raksha Bandhan plans were suddenly changed because her brother Vijay Ganguly was stuck in traffic. Sharing these snaps, Rupali wrote, "Some moments from last night When my brother got stuck in traffic and instead of waiting at home,we met him midway at a restaurant and did Rakshabandhan there And @ashwinkverma was quite embarrassed by the enthu cutlet Ganguly clan Love u @vijayganguly @reetanirmalroy didi".

Speaking about her character, Anupamaa has proved to be the most loved character on Television screens presently. Along with Rupali Ganguly, the show also stars Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Madalsa M Chakraborty in pivotal roles. Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna play Anupamaa and Anuj.

Speaking about Anupamaa, the makers will now introduce a shocking yet intriguing twist in the upcoming episodes where Anuj is seen slipping into a coma. The makers have also cast new actors in Anupamaa who are seen adding the right amount of drama and have hooked the audiences to the show.

Also Read: Rupali Ganguly EXCLUSIVE on Ravivaar with Star Parivaar: My father signed Akshay Kumar in his early days