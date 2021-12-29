PICS: Hina Khan & beau Rocky Jaiswal to ring in New Year in New York; Actress says 'Travel heals her'

With just two days left for 2021 to end, celebrities from Bollywood to Television are traveling to different places to ring in the new year. Recently, we saw many actors including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra and many more at the airport. Hina Khan and her beau boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal have also traveled to New York on Tuesday to celebrate New Year. The couple has shared a lot of pictures on their Instagram stories giving a glimpse of their beautiful vacation.

The actress is spending a beautiful time there in the cold weather and also shelling out some major fashion goals. Hina Khan also took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of her off-white co-ords and wrote, "Travel heals me." She also wrote on her Instagram stories how the crew of her flight praised her outfit and even enquired where did she get them from. The actress is keeping her fans updated about her journey by sharing photos and videos. She also posted a picture of a street with huge billboards around and wrote, "Daddy's dream."

Her beau Rocky also posted some pictures of them eating some delicious meals and desserts. They also watched the Broadway play in Chicago.

Take a look at the pictures here:

On the work front, she was recently seen in a music video with Shaheer Sheikh. The song titled Mohabbat Hai is trending and this is their second collaboration. Before this, they were seen in the song ‘Baarish Ban Jaana’.

