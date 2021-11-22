PICS: Hina Khan gives a stylish Rajasthani touch to her monochrome saree and looks like a diva

Hina Khan is one of the television actresses who doesn’t need an introduction. The actress has not just won hearts with her acting prowess in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kasautii Zindagii Kay etc, but her gorgeous looks have also made headlines. This isn’t all. Hina’s fashion statement has also been a thing among the fans. From the no make up look, gym pics, red carpet pics, etc, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress never missed a chance to dish out major style goals with her social media posts.

Keeping up with this trajectory, Hina recently made the headlines when she gave a classy twist to the usual saree and won hearts with her panache. In the pics, Hina Khan paired her black and white check box printed saree with a peplum top and looked all things glam. Her peplum blouse bore embroidery work, a V neckline and a centre slit through which her pallu was drawn to her shoulders. Her indo-western look was perfect to slay this wedding season in style. She accessorised it up with an oxidised choker necklace, stacked silver bangles and matching earrings. Hina pulled her hair back into a ponytail and left a few tendrils loose in the front. The diva rounded off her ethnic look with subtle glam makeup topped off with a bindi.

Take a look at Hina Khan’s post:

Meanwhile, Hina Khan had recently grabbed attention after she shared an inspiring note on gaining weight. Hina shared a mirror selfie, and wrote, “Had put on some kilos in these months for obvious reasons and I really did not pay attention to how many kilos I put on. My mental health was way more important and I just wanted to be, wanted to do things that make me happy. Sometimes let yourself be, enjoy the little things, do what you like without thinking much about what people will say or how am I looking. After all, one needs to be in the right frame of mind to do anything in life. And I chose mental health, my well being over my physical appearance. Now here I am, back in action.”

