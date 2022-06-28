PICS: Hina Khan looks resplendent in yellow; Fan says 'Mashallah'

Hina Khan is one of the most stylish and leading actresses in the entertainment industry. It has been more than a decade that Hina has been ruling the TV industry with her performance and style statements. She rose to fame from her debut show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and her role ‘Akshara’ is still fresh in the minds of viewers. She is a fashion icon in the television industry and never fails to impress fans with her impeccable fashion sense. Hina recently walked on the red carpet of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival and made headlines for her OOTDs. Her gorgeous fashion sense is appreciated by all.

Just on Monday, Hina shared pictures on her Instagram where she looked absolutely breathtaking. She wore a royal yellow ethnic attire. It was bling and ethereal. She looked like a princess. Fans went gaga over her gorgeous look ans sent love and compliments from all over. The post wen viral within seconds.

Take a look:

On the work front, Hina Khan is all set to essay the role of a strong police officer Radhika Shroff in Adeeb Rais' new series 'Seven One'. Hina shared with IANS, "I thoroughly enjoyed this process of playing a cop. The approach was as real as it gets with real locations. I didn't have any makeup on and didn't have to think for a bit about what I am going to wear or how I am going to look. Because I was playing the character as a real life cop. And also I think actors are like sponges.”

Meanwhile, about Cannes 2022, she chatted with Pinkvilla and said, “The experience was as always surreal! Second time around and it still felt like my first time with all the preparations, nervousness and excitement at the same time."

