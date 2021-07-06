PICS: Hina Khan’s no-makeup selfies wow fans; Seen yet?

In her latest Instagram post, Hina Khan dropped a series of pictures with no-makeup on. Scroll below to see.

One of the most popular Television stars, never fails to impress the audience with her impeccable acting skills. She is known for her power-packed performances in films and serials. Hina also keeps her fans updated on her personal as well as professional life. She is often seen making style statements in trending outfits. Her Instagram feed is filled with interesting posts and videos. In her recent Instagram post, the ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ fame looked absolutely stunning in her no-make selfies.

As soon as Hina dropped a trail of pictures, her fans and followers showered love on the fresh post. One of the users wrote, “Awesome”. “Beautiful picture,” Hina’s fan wrote. Other comments on the diva’s new post included, “Natural beauty”, “Simply pretty”, “Kashmiri glow” and more. Many followers also bombarded the post with heart and fire emoticons. The TV actress regularly shares her charming photographs with her fans and followers. Hina, in her previous post, looked drop-dead gorgeous. Her eye-makeup stole the show. Besides her fans, the post grabbed Mrunal Thakur and Achint Kaur’s attention.

Hina Khan gained fame by playing the lead character of Akshara in the family drama daily soap, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. She also participated in reality shows including ‘Bigg Boss’ season 11 and ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’. Hina was among the favourite contestants in both the shows. The television star was declared as the first runner-up in Bigg Boss 11. In the years 2015 and 2016, Hina was acknowledged as TV’s highest-paid actress. She also ventured into the digital space with ‘Unlock’. Recently, she appeared in a music video ‘Baarish Ban Jaana’ alongside Shaheer Sheikh.

