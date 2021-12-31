PICS: Hina Khan's sophisticated look in New York is all the winter fashion inspo you need this season

On a scale of 1 to 10, how much do you love winter fashion? We, for one, absolutely love it! Styling coats and knee-long boots, cute beanies, and cuter socks - it is all about keeping cozy and warm yet stylish and sophisticated. Add to it the whole festive vibe and hot chocolates that winter months come with, the season can easily be dubbed the best season of all! It seems like Hina Khan agrees with us as today she took to her Instagram to upload her gorgeous look today for her day out in New York City and we can’t stop obsessing with it!

The Bigg Boss alum looked ravishing in the pictures she shared on her Instagram. Her outfit was a mix and match one and everything complimented the other perfectly. She donned a gorgeous blue turtleneck with a leather skirt and black tights and paired the look with a long checkered coat and shining cowboy boots. To up her cuteness quotient, the ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ also sported a cute white beanie and a fluffy white muffler. We can’t say this enough - the actress looked like an absolute stunner! Along with the gorgeous pictures, she also penned down a cute caption. She wrote, "Winter is not a season, it’s a celebration..#WinterLover #nyc #WinterFashion #nycstreets #vibe." Yep, perfect for the NYC streets, Hina!

Check Hina's post here:



Currently, the actress is in New York on vacation with her sweetheart Rocky Jaiswal to welcome the new year with great vigour and festivities.

