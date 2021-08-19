In Pics: Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan, Shanmukhapriya at teaser launch of their musical series

The singing reality show Indian Idol kick-started its season 12 with 12 contestants, who were pitted against each other to lift the coveted title. Now, after eight months, the show finally has a winner. Contestant Pawandeep Rajan lifted the winner trophy in the Grand Finale episode that was held on Sunday, August 15. Now, it appears that the winner Pawandeep along with contestants Arunita Kanjilal and Shanmukhapriya have collaborated for a musical series.

The live teaser launch of the aforementioned series was held on Wednesday, August 18. For the event, all the three contestants appeared in a never-seen-before look. While Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep looked dapper in a brown leather jacket paired with black denim and matching turtle neck t-shirt. On the other hand, Shanmukhapriya dazzled in a glitzy avatar. Speaking of Arunita Kanjilal, the musician paired a turtle neck t-shirt with a matching oversized coat. However, her stylish cap stole the entire attention.

Take a look at the pictures from the event below:

Speaking of Indian Idol’s finale, the finalists of the singing reality show included Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Sayali Kamble, Nihal Tauro and Shanmukhapriya. Along with the winner title, Pawandeep Rajan won a cash prize of a whopping Rs 25 lakh and a brand new luxurious car. Meanwhile, contestants Arunita Kanjilal and Sayli Kamble were announced the first and second runner up respectively.

