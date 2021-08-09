PICS: Inside Mahhi Vij & Jay Bhanushali’s daughter Tara’s 3 day long birthday celebration

Actress Mahhi Vij organized a 3 day celebration for daughter Tara's second birthday on the 3rd of August. Preplanning a trip to Alibaug with close friends and family, Mahhi kick-started Tara's birthday week with a fun-filled celebration outside of Mumbai. On Tara's birthday Mahhi put together a special birthday party for her little princess which had a safari animal theme, an all-pink girlie theme, an elaborate photoshoot to capture moments of Tara's big day, and a mini birthday party with a selective number of friends.

Mahhi had penned a beautiful note on Instagram for Tara. She wrote, “Dear Tara, Today as you turn 2, let me tell you that I am such a proud mother! Time has flown by and I feel like its just yesterday that I had held you in my arms for the first time. You are so humble, so gentle, so giving and all your traits make me realize what a beautiful young girl and woman you will blossom into some day. Every prayer of mine was for you to have you my little angel in my life.”

Take a look at the pictures:

Mahhi further wrote, “From being in the NICU and fighting it out to today being such a loved child and loving everyone back with so much warmth, the journey of being your mother has truly been a beautiful learning experience for me. You are a strong child of a strong mother, seeing you fight in that one month has made me a stronger person. That journey was important for all of us, it makes us value having you in our lives. And today when I see you realize what a big blessing it is for us to have you, I must have done something right because truly you are my greatest blessing! Jay and I both love you so much and just remember no matter how old you are, you will always be our little baby, our little princess! Lots Of Love, Your Mom, Mahhi.”

