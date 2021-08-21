PICS: Kapil Sharma shares an ‘after pack up’ PIC from the sets; Asks for a suggestion of topic for stand up

The mighty popular Kapil Sharma show is back on television yet again from today. The comedian has already shot for two episodes of the show including one with and another one with recurring guest . Ajay came to the show along with the cast including Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, and Sanjay Dutt to promote his released film ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’. The tale of patriotism and valor has released on an OTT platform on 13th August. Ajay even pulled Kapil’s leg about his former infamous tweets.

Superstar came to the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show along with the star cast of his latest release ‘Bell Bottom’. Bell Bottom was released in the cinemas nationwide on 19 August and marks the first major Hindi feature film to release theatrically post the second wave of COVID 19. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor, , and Lara Dutta in the leading parts. Kapil on Friday took to Instagram and shared several pictures of him standing on the stage of the show. In the caption, Kapil asked for fan’s suggestions for a topic to perform his latest stand-up comedy act on.

Take a look at the post:

Kapil wrote in the caption, “After pack up, it’s stand up time which topic do u want me to perform my stand up on, pls let me know in the comments”. Kapil Sharma’s show had become one of the most important platforms for the Hindi film industry to promote a big film on. The show garnered immense TRP and became hugely popular amongst the mass audience of the country.

