PICS: Karan Patel hosts Diwali bash, Ekta Kapoor, Ravi Dubey & more turn up in their best festive fashion

Karan Patel is a popular actor in the television industry. The actor is known for hosting grand Diwali parties every year as his friends join him for the celebrations. This year also the actor had hosted a grand party at his abode along with his beautiful wife Ankita. Many television actors came to his party including Ravi Dubey, Sargun Mehta, Ekta Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani, Arjun Bijlani, Karenvir Bohra and others in perfect festive attires.

In the pictures of Karan Patel’s Diwali bash, the actor had sported a colorful floral kurta and jeans. Ankita looked gorgeous in her red beautiful suit and heavy work dupatta. Ekta Kapoor was looking gorgeous as ever in a peach lehenga. Ravi Dubey looked dapper in the black kurta with multi colour work stole. He was accompanied with Sargun Mehta in shimmery green saree and traditional jewellery. Anita Hassanandani also attended the party in bandhani print light pink kurti and dhoti pants.

Arjun Bijlani was also seen in traditional attire as he wore a printed kurta with purple combination koti, and Neha, also looked spectacular in her red silk saree with traditional jewellery. Karenvir Bohra was seen in black sleeveless magician outfit with black pants as he entertained everyone with magic tricks. His wife Teejay wore cream and red elegant lehenga.

See pictures here: