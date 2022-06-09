PICS: Karan Wahi celebrates birthday with family in Delhi; Sharad Kelkar, Harshad Chopda & others wish

Popular Television actor Karan Wahi celebrates his birthday today, June 9. Karan has been one of the prominent names in the Telly world and has been a part of numerous daily soaps, and has also hosted several reality shows. The actor enjoys a massive fan following on his social media handle and often keeps fans updated with his whereabouts. Today, as Karan marks his birthday the actor shared a glimpse with the fans of his special day.

Karan took to his Instagram handle and dropped a picture with his parents. The actor flew to Delhi to celebrate his birthday along with his parents. Sharing this picture, the actor captioned, "Best way to Begin celebrations…Happy Happy To Me" Several of Karan's friends have dropped wishes for him in the comment section. Rahul Shetty writes, "Happy birthday bhaijaan @karanwahi " Actress Adaa Khan wrote "Happy birthday" Actor Sharad Kelkar also wished Karan and wrote, "Happy birthday hero" Numerous fans and friends have flooded his comment section with good wishes.

On the personal front, Karan has been dating Uditi Singh for some years now. He made his relationship official by sharing a post on social media.

Karan Wahi's career:

Karan made his television debut with the show Remix. After the show, he has been part of numerous TV shows like Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, Kasamh Se, Dill Mill Gayye, Baat Hamari Pakki Hai, Kahani Hamari...Dil Dosti Deewanepan Ki among others. Karan has also been part of several reality shows including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Comedy Nights with Kapil, Box Cricket League 2, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. He has also hosted numerous popular shows like Nach Baliye 5, Indian Idol Junior, Dance India Dance Super Moms, Dance India Dance 7, and many more.

Karan recently starred in 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend' along with Anya Singh, Nakuul Mehta, and Jaaved Jaaferi and essayed a pivotal role. Karan will soon be seen opposite Niyati Fatnani in Star Bharat's new show titled 'Channa Meraya'

