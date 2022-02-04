PICS: Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera look ethereal in ethnic attire as they get clicked for Mehendi ceremony

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera are trending on social media ever since their pre-wedding festivities have begun. The couple is also sharing a lot of pictures on social media and keeping their fans updated about the wedding. Karishma will tie the knot with her businessman boyfriend Varun Bangera on February 5. On Thursday, the Haldi ceremony took place and the pictures were all over the internet. She looked very beautiful. For Mehendi, she has opted for a yellow colour lehenga and the groom wore a red colour kurta pajama.

Karishma was seen coming out of her car wearing a yellow colour lehenga with silver work on it. She left her hair open and opted for minimalistic makeup keeping daytime in mind. Her whole get-up was giving bride vibes and needless to say that she was looking gorgeous. Varun was seen wearing a red colour attire and straight head to the venue. He did not pose for the camera. Ahead of the groom and bride, family members along with Pandit were seen at the venue.

At her Haldi ceremony, the actress had also shared a romantic video and she had picked a white ensemble from the shelves of Sukriti and Aakriti.

It is worth mentioning here that Karishma Tanna is a popular name in the Hindi television industry. She is best known for her roles in TV shows such as Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam and Ek Ladki Anjaani Si, among others. She has also been a part of films like Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Sanju, Grand Masti and Dosti: Friends Forever.

