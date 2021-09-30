PICS: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner Arjun Bijlani and wifey Neha spotted at Lokhandwala

Actor Arjun Bijlani was one of the contestants of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Last weekend, he was declared the winner of the season as he lifted the KKK11 trophy and the prize money. The actor made his first public appearance recently after winning the show. He was spotted with his wife Neha Goswami in Lokhandwala. 

In the pictures, the actor and his wife are seen dressed up casually as he sported a green tshirt and black trousers, with white slippers. Neha Bijlani has worn a pink top with black trousers and white shoes. They are the first time spotted after the TV actor won the show. 

See photos-

The runner up of the shows were Divyanka Tripathi and Vishal Aditya Singh, who were also very good contestants of the season. He has shared a post after his winning as he said, “Winning losing toh chalte rehta hai what really matters is the journey on the show . I think we all had a great one on #khatronkekhiladi11. In all honesty I think @vishalsingh713 and @divyankatripathidahiya are also winners. Like I said the journey on this show matters. They have had an equally great one.”

With a heart full of gratitude, he added, “I wana thank the stunt team of kkk for taking such good care of all of us .. a big thank you to the reality and creative team who make the show so interesting. Thank you @itsrohitshetty sir for pushing me every time and being such a great mentor . Thank you @colorstv .thank you #capetown .a big big thank you to all of you who supported me throughout my career.you all deserve that trophy..thank you to the almighty for everything. Season 11 hamesha yaad rahega .. Ganpati bappa morya #kkk11”.

