PICS: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's Nikki Tamboli looks gorgeous in a black outfit as she is papped at airport

The KKK11 contestant Nikki Tamboli started her acting career with South Indian movies but she came to the limelight with the popular reality show on television, Bigg Boss 14. The show not only made her highly popular and loved by the audience, but she also got a huge fan following for her fashion quotient. The actress often shares her stylish attires on her social media handles for her large number of fans all over the country. Nikki was recently seen at Mumbai airport and we are amazed by her black outfit.

The KKK11 contestant was recently papped at the airport and she was very sweet to the photographers as she stood there and posed for them. She also took off her mask for the paparazzi as she smiled and finally waved them goodbye and moved towards the exit. Nikki Tamboli had sported a black crop top and a black fitted knee-length skirt. She had paired her look with a black sports cap, which looked adorable on her.

See pictures here-

Nikki Tamboli has done her second reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, a few days back. The show was shot in Cape Town, South Africa and it was hosted by the stunt director Rohit Shetty. The shoot was for 45 days and now all contestants are back home. The actress was the first contestant to be eliminated from the show in the second episode. She penned an emotional note on her social media as she wrote, “#timingiswrong It’s as difficult to describe in words as it was to perform that difficult stunt out there. I know this came as a shock to all my fans and I too was disappointed about it but more than that I want to say sorry and thank you to Rohit sir that in spite of such motivation and mentoring I couldn’t make it and did abort the stunt."

