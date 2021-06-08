PICS: Khatron Ke Khiladi's Arjun Bijlani gets goofy with Rohit Shetty; Actor calls himself host's ‘commando’

The KKK11 contestant Arjun Bijlani shares a fun picture with the host of the show Rohit Shetty as he appreciates his guidance, humor, and humility.

is a very popular name among the Indian television show audience and has a huge fan list. The actor has stolen the hearts of numerous girls over the years with his charming smile and good looks. He is highly appreciated for his fabulous acting chops and is the number one choice of the daily soap show makers. The actor at present is one of the contestants of the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Arjun recently shared a picture with his mentor and the host of the show, Rohit Shetty.

The Naagin fame actor recently shared a picture of himself on social media. In the picture, Rohit Shetty has wrapped his arm around the actor as they shared good times on the show. Arjun sang praises of him as he said that he might look strict from the outside but is a very sweet person. The actor shared in the caption, “Mere gale mein golmaal hai.. Sir aap dikhte bade strict type ho but ho bade sweet type . Thank you for all ur guidance, humour and humility. It’s an honour to work with u. This comes straight from your commando”

Arjun Bijlani is one of the contestants of the stunt reality show, and presently he is shooting in Cape Town. Apart from shooting and performing stunts, the actor can also be seen having a great time with his friends. He often shares pictures and videos of himself and others for his fans.

