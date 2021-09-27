PICS: KKK 11 winner Arjun Bijlani posts adorable photos with wife & son: My strength came from here

Popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 finally ended yesterday after a smashing grand finale. After weeks of performing dare-devil tasks and battling it out with other celebrity contestants, television actor finally emerged as the winner of the adventure-based show last night. Without a doubt, Arjun is ecstatic and the actor took to his social media platforms to express his joy and gratitude. A few moments back, Arjun took to Instagram and posted a series of adorable pictures with his wife and son, as well as the winning trophy. Sharing the pictures, he credited his strength to his family.

Arjun Bijlani took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures with his wife Neha Swami Bijlani and son Ayaan. The three of them looked every bit like the happy family that they are. While in some pictures Arjun held the trophy, in others, it was Neha who flaunted her husband’s victory with pride. Their son Ayaan was quite the dare-devil, as he held his pose between two walls, several inches off the ground. Sharing the picture, Arjun wrote a sweet note crediting his strength to his family. He wrote, “My strength came from here …Without u guys it wouldn’t have been possible.. love love love .. #kkk11 #khatronkekhiladi . BIWI SE DARR LAGTA HAI AUR BETA DARING HAI TOH DARR V DARE KI TROPHY TOH AANI THI”.

Take a look:

Arjun Bijlani won the show after beating Divyanka Tripathi by 20 seconds in the final task. Other than Arjun and Divyanka, other contestants who made it to the Top 5 were Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Shweta Tiwari.

ALSO READ: Arjun Bijlani to Rahul Vaidya: Most stylish men from KKK 11