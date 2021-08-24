PICS: KKK11 contestant Divyanka Tripathi gets a heartwarming surprise from siblings

It was Rakshabandhan festival on Sunday. KKK11 contestant shared adorable pictures with her siblings as she got a surprise visit from her brother and sister on the occasion.

Divyanka Tripathi had shared lovely pictures with her brother, sister-in-law and hubby Vivek Dahiya. She looked exquisitely beautiful in traditional attire as she had worn a white suit along with a multicolour bandhani print dupatta. She had paired the look with ethnic design footwear and silver oxidised jewellery. She had shared that she could not visit her brother due to bad weather conditions. Hence, he came to meet her and gave her a surprise.

She wrote in the caption, “It's heart-warming sibling love when they surprised us (inspite of their busy schedules) only because they heard my sad voice since we were under the weather and unable to visit them as planned. Love you both for your unconditional love Priyanka & Aishwarya (@priyanka_sameer_tiwari @airbus.maestro). Thank you, Riya for ‘Bhabhi Rakhi’. (@theroyaltales) (PS: Relieved we don't have Covid)”.

Divyanka Tripathi is presently seen in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The show was shot in Cape Town, South Africa and it is hosted by the action director Rohit Shetty. She is getting a lot of appreciation for performing stunts on the show.