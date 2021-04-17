  1. Home
  2. tv

PICS: Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya team shoot in Goa after Maharashtra witnesses 15 days lockdown

Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya will be witnessing a special crossover episode and the team is shooting for the same in Goa.
4432 reads Mumbai
PICS: Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya team shoot in Goa after Maharashtra witnesses 15 days lockdown
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Given the massive spike in COVID 19 cases during the second wave of coronavirus of late, several state governments have been taking strict actions to curb the widespread of the deadly virus. Amid this, Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra government has announced a 15 days lockdown in the state till May 1. This lockdown has not just affected the normal life, but the shooting schedules have also gone for a toss as several shootings (including movies and tv shows) have been cancelled or postponed.

However, the team of Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya starrer Kundali Bhagya and Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha starrer Kumkum Bhagya have decided to continue the shoot and have headed to Goa for the same. In fact, we also got our hands on the on set pics from the shooting. To note, Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya will be witnessing a crossover episode in the coming days and teams are shooting for the same wherein Sriti and Shraddha will be seen sharing the screen space.

Take a look at on set pics from shooting of Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya:

Needless to say, these pics from the sets will leave the audience for this special cross over episode which will be coming new twist in the storyline of both shows. To note, Sriti and Shabir’s Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the most loved family dramas on Indian television and has managed to rule the TRP charts since the beginning. On other hand, its spin off show Kundali Bhagya has also managed to win hearts since its inception and continues to rule the hearts.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Kumkum Bhagya’s Pooja Banerjee confirms shifting the show’s base to Goa; Many other shows to follow

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
EXCLUSIVE: Kumkum Bhagya’s Pooja Banerjee confirms shifting the show’s base to Goa; Many other shows to follow
TRP Report: Anupama, Kundali Bhagya continue to rule the chart this week; Kumkum Bhagya slips out of race
TRP Report: Anupamaa, Kundali Bhagya retain positions; Kumkum Bhagya slips to spot 5, TMKOC out of race
TRP Report: Anupamaa & Kundali Bhagya retain spots; Imlie & Yeh Hai Chahatein make surprise entries in top 5
TRP Report: Kundali Bhagya & Anupamaa take top spots; Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 fails to make it in top 5
Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya PROMO: Pragya knows of Prachi's accident truth; Karan accepts Preeta as his wife
close