PICS: Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya team shoot in Goa after Maharashtra witnesses 15 days lockdown

Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya will be witnessing a special crossover episode and the team is shooting for the same in Goa.

Given the massive spike in COVID 19 cases during the second wave of coronavirus of late, several state governments have been taking strict actions to curb the widespread of the deadly virus. Amid this, Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra government has announced a 15 days lockdown in the state till May 1. This lockdown has not just affected the normal life, but the shooting schedules have also gone for a toss as several shootings (including movies and tv shows) have been cancelled or postponed.

However, the team of Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya starrer Kundali Bhagya and Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha starrer Kumkum Bhagya have decided to continue the shoot and have headed to Goa for the same. In fact, we also got our hands on the on set pics from the shooting. To note, Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya will be witnessing a crossover episode in the coming days and teams are shooting for the same wherein Sriti and Shraddha will be seen sharing the screen space.

Take a look at on set pics from shooting of Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya:

Needless to say, these pics from the sets will leave the audience for this special cross over episode which will be coming new twist in the storyline of both shows. To note, Sriti and Shabir’s Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the most loved family dramas on Indian television and has managed to rule the TRP charts since the beginning. On other hand, its spin off show Kundali Bhagya has also managed to win hearts since its inception and continues to rule the hearts.

