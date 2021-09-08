PICS: Madhuri Dixit looks ethereal in saree as she celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi on Dance Deewane 3 sets

The nation is in the mood of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. Everyone is bringing Ganpati Bappa to their home. The festival is celebrated with full zeal. Right from the common man to celebrities, everyone is seen in a celebratory mood. Even television shows are also showing the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. To note, it is an auspicious Hindu festival that is celebrated for 10 11 days every year. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi is on 10th September and will end on 21st September. It is also known as Vinayaka Chavithi.

The reality show Dance Deewane 3 makers are also celebrating the festival on the set. Madhuri Dixit, who is also the judge of the show, is seen worshipping Lord Ganesha. She has worn a green and orange colour saree. The actress is looking gorgeous in ethnic attire. The whole getup is setting the festive mood. To complete the look she is wearing pearl jewellery and Kundan earrings. Her makeup is also on point. She did not opt for heavy makeup but minimalistic with light shade colour lipstick.

Her hair is styled in a bun and has been completed with gajra. The actress is undoubtedly looking very ravishing in Indian attire.

Take a look at the photos here:

Last week Urmila Matondkar was seen in the show. A BTS video was shared by Madhuri. Both actress was seen grooving on the set. Urmila Matondkar slayed in a blue pantsuit and pearl statement necklace. Madhuri was looking spectacular in her pink traditional attire.

