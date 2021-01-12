Pics: Mom to be Anita Hassanandani twins in white with hubby Rohit Reddy as she gets papped outside hospital

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy, who are all set to embrace parenthood for the first time, recently made heads turn as they get spotted in the city. Check out their pictures below.

Speak of the most loved couples of the TV industry and the list will surely be incomplete without mentioning and Rohit Reddy. Ever since they got hitched in October 2013, the couple has been stealing hearts with their sizzling chemistry. Last year, the duo took everyone by surprise as they announced they were expecting their first baby. Anita, who is in her last trimester, is leaving no stone unturned to make the most of her pregnancy phrase. The power couple has been sharing a glimpse of their excitement during their pregnancy phase on social media.

Notably, each time Anita and Rohit step out in the city, paparazzi get their glimpse. And the same happened when the duo stepped out for a checkup and was spotted at a hospital in Khar. They happily posed for the shutterbugs and gave them their candid shots. In the pictures, the Naagin actress can be seen twinning in white with Rohit. She looked beautiful in a white comfy dress and was seen flaunting her baby bump. Rohit on the other hand looked dapper in a white tee with blue denim jeans. Both complimented each other as they flashed their radiant smiles for the pictures.

Take a look at the photos below:

For the unversed, Anita made the big announcement ahead of her seventh wedding anniversary on October 14. Sharing the good news with the world, the soon-to-be mommy shared a video that featured the couple as lovers, the proposal, wedding and it ended with the big news.

