PICS: Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar look madly in love as they pose together; Fans call them 'Cute'

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar are tagged as the most coolest and adorable couple in the showbiz world. From the time the two got hitched, they are treating their fans with adorable pictures and videos. The couple is often seen traveling to exotic locations and spending quality time with each other. They never fail to express their love publicly and always paint the town in red with their PDA.

Today, Mouni took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of few pictures with her dearest hubby Suraj. In these pictures, Suraj looks dapper in a white T-shirt and blue jeans whereas Mouni looks gorgeous in a red-printed backless dress. The two pose close to each other and look like the perfect couple in town. In the last picture, Mouni and Suraj adorably look into each other's eyes and are dishing out some major couple goals. Their fans can't stop gushing over their chemistry and have dropped amazing comments from the duo.

Mouni and Suraj were dating since 2019 and tied the knot on January 27 this year in Goa. The couple got hitched according to South Indian rituals and later according to Bengali rituals.

On the professional front, Mouni will star in the most awaited film of the year 'Brahmastra' which is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna in important roles. The first part of the film franchise will hit theaters on September 09, 2022.

